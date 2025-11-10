You Can Buy a Single-Cab 2026 Chevy Silverado With a Stick Shift and 1,000 HP

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’re feeling uneasy about buying an L87-powered GM truck given the 10-speed automatic’s reputation, we’ve found a novel solution: swap it! A manual gearbox has no valve body after all; so it will fix your problem right then and there. Easy-peasy, right? And hey, while you’re in there, might as well supercharge it, slam it (eh, sort of) and throw some sick wheels on it, right?

Specialty Vehicle Engineering probably didn’t really have valve body issues in mind when it came up with its six-speed swap, but it’s certainly a nice bonus. Oh, did we mention it has 1,000 horsepower? In that context, the manual is kind of a bonus too. It’s unclear which transmission SVE chose for this build just based on the documentation, but the smart money is on an even further beefed up version of the Tremec box found in the now-departed Camaro ZL1 and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Did we mention that this thing is RWD? Yeah, only.

Thinking about it, though, this isn’t really a truck for value hunters. At $89,995 on top of the cost of your truck (the cheapest 6.2-liter Silverado starts at about half that, for context), you’d be forgiven for expecting to find just about everything on the window sticker—and maybe they’ll throw a kitchen sink in the bed for you while they’re at it. The build sheet is comfortingly robust, so let’s dig into the highlights.

Predictably, the powertrain gets the lion’s share of attention here. The engine itself gets an upgraded forged steel crank and rods, forged aluminum pistons, upgraded heads and a high-flow fuel system and injectors. SVE offers calibrations for both 91- and 93-octane fuel, but we don’t need to tell you that opting for 91 will reduce your power ceiling.

That alone would be impressive, and turnkey engine packages like this are not cheap. Mopar Direct Connection will charge you $35k just for a 1,000-horsepower Hellcat crate motor. Still, for nearly the same price tag as a CT5-V Blackwing (which I’ll remind you is an entire car, not just a swap), buyers expect a bit more—and they’ll get it. The big front brakes start life as a GM option but get upgraded by Yenko before installation (you’ll have to make sure they’re sent to SVE when you buy the truck) and they compliment the Yenko branding found elsewhere, inside and out. The rear brake and side stripe paint upgrades both cost extra ($1,495 and $495, respectively). The no-name stainless cat-back sounds pretty good too.

The suspension package drops the truck by two inches, helping it hug the lightweight, 22-inch Yenko forged aluminum wheels. They’re wrapped in Nitto performance tires—model unspecified, but the demo truck appears to be wearing RT555RII drag radials.

So, for about $150,000 all-in, you too can have a 1,000-horsepower, manual, rear-wheel-drive Chevy Silverado street truck. Who’s in?

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!