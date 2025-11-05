Dodge’s 1,000-HP Hellephant Crate Motor Returns to Hemi All the Things

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Just a few days ago, we learned that Mopar Direct Connection was reviving the Hemi Drag Pak for its aftermarket crowd. Since then, the outfit has also announced that it is reviving the Hellephant crate motor. Combined with a little artistic vision (and perhaps some fabrication skills), the 1,000-horsepower, supercharged V8 will let you Hellcat anything you like, and then some.

On top of its meaty horsepower figure, you get 950 pound-feet of torque. Sure, those may not be Demon 170 numbers, but a four-figure horsepower total is still nothing to sneeze at. Mopar says the new “A30” Hellephant now benefits from a Gen III aluminum engine block with six-bolt mains and updated forged steel internals (crank, connecting rods). The 3.0-liter, twin-screw supercharger has been upgraded (though Mopar’s release didn’t elaborate on how), as has the belt tensioner. No stone unturned, it seems.

“The desire for HEMI engine power is stronger than ever, and Direct Connection is ready to supply gearheads the horsepower they crave through two newly upgraded crate HEMI engines,” said Direct Connection’s Chad Seymour, head of crate engines. “Direct Connection is keeping the pedal down. With the recent reveal of the all-new Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak race car and the relaunch of the Hellephant and Drag Pak crate engines, the Direct Connection portfolio continues to evolve and expand.”

Just as before, Mopar offers “plug and play” engine kits (wiring harnesses, etc.) to enable you to drop the Hellephant into anything pre-1976—or any dedicated race car—with minimal fuss. Sticker price for the Hellephant? $34,995. You could buy a Hornet for that. To be clear, this is better.

The new Hellephant is officially on sale right now via Mopar Direct Connection; the first units will begin shipping later in November.

