You Can Buy this 1,000 HP Supercharged Godzilla V8 for $39,000

What’s more badass than a naturally aspirated, 7.3-liter V8 crate motor that makes 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque at the crank? How about a turnkey, supercharged version making more than double that? This 1,000-horsepower turnkey solution currently for sale on Ebay offers exactly that, for the princely sum of $39,000.

According to the listing, it’s a product of Proformance Unlimited, a family-run business based out of Melbourne, Fla., that ships crate motors for just about everything. Several different Godzilla builds are listed on their site, but none of them claim 1,000 horsepower out of the box. If you look at the description page for the 850HP package (listed for the same price as the engine on Ebay), it says the engine will make more than 1,000 horsepower “with a few upgrades and good fuel.” Presumably, that’s what we’re looking at here.

That landing page also includes both details of the Godzilla’s upgrades and a full list of the components included in the build, from the Whipple supercharger and forged Ford crank, down to the various sensors and wires we take for granted. Belt and pulley kits are sold separately, but if you do bypass the Ebay listing and go straight to their site, you can bundle the engine purchase with various upgrades, such as a unique paint job, custom exhaust components (including made-to-fit headers for various applications), and more.

This certainly isn’t the first 1,000-horsepower Godzilla we’ve ever seen, and since Ford sells its MegaZilla and MegaZilla 2.0 engines directly to both shops and hobbyists, there are countless vehicles out there pushing equally impressive numbers—potentially after a much smaller investment. But the one-stop shop angle makes this pretty cool.

(h/t to Silodrome)