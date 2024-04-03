The $100K Chevy Silverado EV RST Is Its Own Thing, For Better and Worse

I've been wanting to write this for a while because the Silverado EV has always given me pause. We reviewed the fleet-focused WT trim a while back and even though its powertrain is stout, it doesn't make sense for most (read: any) commercial customers at $79,800 a pop. It always seemed like the sporty RST model was more in line with GM's goals for the truck; we just didn't know how much it would cost or when it would arrive until now.

Chevrolet

For all that money, you get a mighty 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque as well as 440 miles of range—up 40 miles from General Motors' original estimate. No other electric truck can claim that much unless you count Ram's range-extended Ramcharger with a gas generator under the hood. The RST can handle 1,300 pounds of payload and a 10,000-pound trailer, though not at the same time. (We're still waiting for the promised Silverado EV that'll tow 20,000 pounds). These are all big numbers, without a doubt, but they don't fully convey what the truck is about.

This is a premium pickup in every sense of the word. That's evidenced by features like hands-free Super Cruise driving tech with towing capability, 24-inch wheels, four-corner adaptive air suspension, and a fixed glass roof. Inside, the Silverado EV RST is smeared with even more tech, from a 17-inch infotainment screen to an 11-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-inch head up display. It also looks more Blade Runner than Lonesome Dove on the outside, sharing nothing with the ICE truck in the looks department.

Chevrolet

Plainly put, nothing about the Silverado EV is traditional. But do Chevy customers want that? Do they want futuristic at the expense of familiarity?

Nobody can rightly answer that yet, but I'd stop short of betting the farm on it. It's simply unclear who electric trucks are for at this very moment because even though they're incredibly capable, they're kneecapped by impracticality. I've towed nearly 10,000 pounds with one and the torque is fantastic—more addictive than a modern HD diesel pickup—but you can't go for long without needing juiced back up. And if you're towing a trailer, good luck finding a charging station where you'll fit.

And before you hop into the comments to say nobody will ever tow with these, you're right. Most folks buying electric trucks right now are more interested in the tech than the usability. But don't you think those people would rather buy from a hip start-up like Rivian than snag a Chevy like their grandpa drove?

Again, it's too early to call. It'll be interesting to see how people respond to the Silverado EV RST. It does have a few things going for it—I'll take that midgate all day long, and with that kind of power, it's sure to pin your noggin to the headrest. I'm just not sure who will want it for nearly $100,000 when the electric trucks currently on sale are already slumping.