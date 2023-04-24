Most Chevy Silverado HD Trucks Still Offer 2WD—For Now

Alt. hed: Chevy Isn't Locking 2WD Behind Base Silverado HDs. At Least, Not Yet

You might have noticed new two-wheel-drive trucks aren't nearly as common as they used to be. That's especially true among heavy-duty trucks, where buyers once valued towing and payload ratings more than go-anywhere capability. The thing is, they don't really have to choose anymore, and the market has led Ford to only sell 2WD Super Duty trucks in the base XL spec. Chevrolet is still building most 2024 Silverado HD trims in 2WD, but that's not guaranteed for future models.

I asked Chevy Trucks Marketing Director Mike MacPhee about the trend of limiting 2WD availability to entry-level models:

"It's an interesting one because we've seen that back and forth," MacPhee said. "I think everyone has got their own unique approach to customer lifecycle management and what they're looking for right now. We've opted to keep 4x2 available for the majority of our lineup, even at the entry points, but I would say that this is a space that we too see customers going into 4x4.

"For right now, to meet their expectations and what they're currently in, we've maintained our 4x2 availability very similar to our previous HD lineup."

Indeed, High Country and ZR2 are the only 2024 Silverado HD trims that come standard with 4WD. That means you can technically get a leather-lined LTZ in two-wheel drive, even though you aren't likely to find one on dealer lots. It doesn't make much sense for stores to carry relatively highly optioned trucks without 4WD because they aren't in demand.

That reflects the fact heavy-duty pickups are more capable with each passing model year. There's no need to pick between work and off-road abilities because today's 4WD rigs can easily handle both. If someone is willing to pay for extras like leather, wood grain, and panoramic roofs, they probably won't skimp by getting a 2WD. Not only are they hard to come by, but the resale value is lower to boot, meaning they'd get a lesser return down the road whether they need 4WD.

This might be a bigger concern for people who want decently optioned dual-rear-wheel trucks without paying for 4WD. They're already springing for the hardest-working pickups, and there's a chance they want a nicer interior without sacrificing a literal ton (or more) of towing capacity. Chevy's much-improved interior for the 2024 model year is only available on LT and up, meaning that if 2WD were locked behind the base WT trim, customers would really miss out.

If you're someone that only needs a 2WD but would like to have carpet instead of rubber floors and leather instead of vinyl seats, now might be the time to buy. Your options seem to be dwindling by the day.