Chevy Silverado Driver Busted Towing 70-Foot Mobile Home on Rural Missouri Highway

Usually, full-size mobile homes are transported by a tractor-trailer sporting an "OVERSIZED LOAD" sign with a chase vehicle in front or behind it. This job requires mapping out a route to avoid low bridges, sharp turns and low hanging power lines, and it's almost always done during daylight hours. In specific cases, road signs need to be removed to allow wide loads to make turns. None of this was taken into consideration late Saturday night when a Chevrolet Silverado driver decided to tow a 70-foot long mobile home in the middle of the night.

Joplin First News was tipped off about a three-quarter-ton truck towing a single-wide home on a metal frame that was blocking an entire highway and quickly arrived at the scene. According to the live report, the truck left from somewhere in Kansas to reach its final destination in Sarcoxie, Missouri. Trouble started when it tried to make a downhill 90-degree turn onto Highway 86.

The mobile home bottomed out as the truck turned on to the highway, creating an unintentional roadblock. Authorities were notified of the situation after the local fire department came across the snafu while responding to a traffic accident and was forced to take an alternate route.