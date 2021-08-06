You Can Still Get Manual Crank Windows on the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Lineup

Yes, you too could be wrestling with a manual window crank every time you roll through the drive-thru at KFC, if that's what you so desire. The old-school touch is available on the Silverado 1500, as well as the Silverado 2500 HD and Silverado 3500 HD as well.

These days, plenty of enthusiasts gripe about the high prices of modern automobiles. Today's model lineups feature cars heavily-laden with equipment, with a sticker price to match. Those wanting the basic vehicle without all the frills are left with few options. A great example are power windows. What was once a luxury is now standard fitment for many models. However, Chevrolet is bucking that trend, and you can still order a Silverado or Silverado HD with manual hand-crank windows in 2021.

However, it bears noting that this isn't something available across the range. Chevrolet is only offering the feature, or downgrade, depending on your point of view, on the very basest of base models. In this case, it's the lowest WT trim that comes with manual windows as standard.

Furthermore, only the two-door regular cab gets the old-school treatment, with double cabs and crew cabs coming with power windows as standard. This is likely due to it being cheaper to spec power windows across the rest of the lineup, rather than producing different door panels for each trim tier. Worry not, however, for you can still spec your WT trim in 2WD or 4WD guise, and you can even have a Silverado 3500 HD dually with the wind-up windows if that's what floats your boat.

The Silverado lineup has faced a tough year, with the chip shortage leading to feature deletions left, right, and center. Despite the production headaches though, the Silverado managed a strong performance in second-quarter sales.

Given that thousands of these trucks end up as government, commercial and industrial fleet vehicles, it's perhaps unsurprising that GM still produces a low-spec variant for such purposes. Nonetheless, for those that don't want to pay more for electric frivolities, it will be a welcome part of their Silverado ownership experience. As someone that's dealt with three power window failures in the last 12 months alone, this author can definitely understand that viewpoint. Convincing a dealership not to upsell you the power option may prove to be a greater hurdle, however.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com