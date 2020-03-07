Mint 1971 Volkswagen Type II Bus For Sale Has Its Own Matching Kiddie Car

The Volkswagen Type II is one of the most iconic, culturally significant vehicles in history. Its unique styling and utilitarian nature made its adoption extremely popular in the 1960s and '70s, especially with the counterculture youth who popularized it as the "hippy van." Today, purchasing one is purely for the nostalgia, and a Bay Window example headed for Barrett-Jackson is one of the cleanest looking Type IIs we've seen in a while, complete with a stellar accessory.

This 1971 Type II Bay Window is exquisitely finished in a two-tone coat of aquamarine and seafoam green, giving it a period-correct pastel paint job. Matching whitewall tires accent the vehicle's time capsule appearance.

Its rear-mounted, air-cooled four-cylinder was recently rebuilt. During that teardown, an upgraded camshaft, crankshaft, and carburetor were put in place to give the factory 1600cc engine a bit more muscle than its original 50 horsepower.