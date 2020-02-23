Tank Tracks Turn the Tesla Model 3 Into a Surprisingly Capable Off-Roader

The channel, lowlifeduramax, is run by a guy named Michael, who has amassed tens of thousands of followers on Instagram with posts on his Chevy Silverado, Nissan GT-R, and 2020 Toyota Supra. Name an irresponsible automotive stunt and there’s a good chance he’s done it, from rolling coal to massive burnouts. The Tesla is one of Michael’s more recent purchases, but seeing as others have already done everything from drag racing to converting Model 3s into trucks, he had to think of something else.

As you might have already guessed, tank tracks are not a factory option for the Model 3 sedan. This one’s a rear-wheel-drive Standard Range Plus model which, other than the tank tracks, appears to be completely stock. Michael leaned on Mullin Manufacturing to make custom adapters for the track set up, which ends up looking surprisingly legit.