If You're Going to Crash, Try to Avoid the McLaren Dealership

For good measure, it looks like another 720S that sat just behind the dealership's window was also affected, albeit not as much. There's a good deal of scuffing on the front end, though it's hard to spot anything past that.

To show just how expensive this crash was, the cheapest McLaren 720S you can buy new costs $299,000. Tack on any options, like essentially all of them have, and you start nudging closer to the $400K mark. The BMW, on the other hand, only costs a fraction of that.

Still, pour one out for this X5—as it died a warrior's death.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com



