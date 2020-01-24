Watch an Overwhelmed McLaren Driver Try Not to Crash on a Snowy Highway

It gets old being told to put winter tires on your car every single year, but having the right tires for the season is the difference between being a supercar-sliding snow hero and being an ice-frightened zero. This platitude was reaffirmed last weekend when a six-figure McLaren was reportedly spotted crawling along a highway near New York City with traffic passing it left and right, all because the affluent owner either cheaped out on tires or simply got "caught off-guard" by the snow mid-commute.

A video of the incident found its way to Facebook last Sunday via New York City-area car culture page NYCE1s.com. It depicts what looks like a modified McLaren 570S in the marque's eye-searing orange proceeding down the highway at a speed barely faster than running pace, occasionally twitching from side to side. Ordinarily, cars with the majority of their weight on their drive wheels—like this mid-engined, rear-drive McLaren—perform well in low-grip conditions, sometimes even with the wrong tires for the job. But every tread pattern has its limit, and the high-performance rubber on this supercar is as far out of its depth in the slush as your average Texan is behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang.