Watch an Overwhelmed McLaren Driver Try Not to Crash on a Snowy Highway
Sure, the video will make you chuckle, but the driver's putting his life and others' at risk.
It gets old being told to put winter tires on your car every single year, but having the right tires for the season is the difference between being a supercar-sliding snow hero and being an ice-frightened zero. This platitude was reaffirmed last weekend when a six-figure McLaren was reportedly spotted crawling along a highway near New York City with traffic passing it left and right, all because the affluent owner either cheaped out on tires or simply got "caught off-guard" by the snow mid-commute.
A video of the incident found its way to Facebook last Sunday via New York City-area car culture page NYCE1s.com. It depicts what looks like a modified McLaren 570S in the marque's eye-searing orange proceeding down the highway at a speed barely faster than running pace, occasionally twitching from side to side. Ordinarily, cars with the majority of their weight on their drive wheels—like this mid-engined, rear-drive McLaren—perform well in low-grip conditions, sometimes even with the wrong tires for the job. But every tread pattern has its limit, and the high-performance rubber on this supercar is as far out of its depth in the slush as your average Texan is behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang.
While we could offer some snarky comment about the McLaren's tall aftermarket wing doing nothing to add traction at low speeds, we'd instead like to give them credit for driving as safely as one can with tires so ill-suited to the weather conditions. If more Americans took winter driving seriously, we wouldn't have close calls between out-of-control Ford F-series and State Troopers.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDWild Dashcam Video Captures Iowa State Trooper's Close Call With Sliding Ford TruckSlow down. Slow down. Slow down.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Mad Max-Worthy Winther Rotary Snowplow Truck Is What Nightmares Are Made OfHide your children, hide your wife...READ NOW
- RELATEDPowersliding Hero Takes $2M Ferrari Monza SP2 on Snowy AdventureCan't think of a better way to enjoy a roofless, V-12 Ferrari.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator North Edition Aim to Make Your Winter Commute Less MiserableJeeps have always been pretty good at tackling snow, but now you'll be able to actually enjoy it.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Working on Street-Legal Senna GTR Models, Including 814-HP Can-Am: ReportWhat do you do with leftover racing chassis? Build cool stuff for the uber-rich.READ NOW