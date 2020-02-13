Papaya Power: McLaren MCL35 Will Show the 2020 Formula 1 Grid What Woking's Made Of

Formula 1's first winter test is nearly a week out, and that means it's F1 car launch season. The latest team to reveal its challenger for 2020 is the Woking-based McLaren, which intends to use its new MCL35 as a ladder to climb back toward the front of the grid.

McLaren had a rough run of the Twenteens, falling from Grand Prix-winning form in 2012 to recording two of its three worst championship finishes since 1980. Splitting with much-maligned engine supplier Honda failed to improve McLaren's form for 2018, and after losing star driver Fernando Alonso, the prognosis for 2019 looked grim. But that's what made the team's terrific rebound as sweet as its paint color's namesake. It achieved a comfortable fourth in the Constructors' Championship and attained its first podium in more than five years at last year's unforgettable Brazilian Grand Prix.