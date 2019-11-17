F1: Post-Race Penalty Gives McLaren First Podium in Five Years at Brazilian Grand Prix

A post-race penalty has knocked Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton off the podium at the 2019 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, and given his position to an unlikely third party: Carlos Sainz of McLaren.

Hamilton's penalty stemmed from contact made with Red Bull Racing's Alexander Albon while the pair fought for third place. En route to his first podium, the rookie Albon left a space just wide enough for six-time world champion Hamilton to think he had a chance to pass, and attempt a dive down the inside. Hamilton, however, made contact, spinning Albon around and slightly damaging his front wing. Though Hamilton found himself feet from passing Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly for second place (Gasly's result makes him the youngest French podium finisher in history), the race stewards declared that the Brit's collision with Albon was more than a racing incident, and warranted a five-second penalty.