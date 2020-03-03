The McLaren 765LT Is a Lightened Longtail with 755 HP and No Standard Radio

The last thing you'll hear from anyone who has driven McLaren's mind-bending 720S hypercar is that it really just needs to be faster. Yet McLaren did exactly that and gave its range-topping supercar its signature Longtail treatment to create the new 765LT: A lighter, tighter, and mightier McLaren.

The 765LT earns its Longtail designation by being a scant 2.2 inches longer than a 720S, most of which, ironically, is up front. There, an optional carbon fiber aero pack can turn the 765LT's lengthened, lowered bumper and splitter to carbon along with the fenders, which do their best to hide a front track widened by just under a quarter inch. Underneath them sit track-ready Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, wrapped on forged wheels that alone contribute 48.5 pounds of weight reduction. It's a pretty stunning package overall.