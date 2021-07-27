McLaren 765LT Spider Hits 60 MPH Quicker Than a Senna

It's been about half a year since we got a new car from McLaren, which probably means we're overdue to get a new car from McLaren. This is the 765LT Spider and as those familiar with the company's products will have already gathered, it's the drop-top version of McLaren's 765LT, which itself is a higher-performance variant of the 720S supercar.

Limited to just 765 units just like the 765LT coupe, McLaren's latest Spider features a retractable hardtop that can open or close in 11 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph. The convertible roof also means a 108-pound weight penalty over the 765LT coupe. This car does have a powered rear window, though, and it can operate independently from said hardtop to let in noise from those quad-exit exhausts.