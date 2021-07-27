McLaren 765LT Spider Hits 60 MPH Quicker Than a Senna

Speaking of combustion, the 765LT is powered by the firm's 4.0-liter, flat-plane crank, twin-turbo V8 producing 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Hitting 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, able to run the quarter-mile in 10 seconds flat, and boasting a top speed of 205 mph, this is McLaren's most powerful convertible ever.
The Senna, for reference, hits 60 in 2.8 seconds. Psh.
A powerful engine, however, is far from the only tool in the 765LT Spider's war chest. Weighing in at 3,060 pounds, McLaren's latest convertible Longtail is 176 pounds lighter than the 720S Spider. Weight was saved by using titanium for the exhaust system which is 40 percent lighter than its steel equivalent, "Formula One-grade" nickel chrome to create the pinion and crown wheel inside the seven-speed automatic transmission's final drive, and thinner glass. Carbon aero parts throughout the body and an active rear wing calibrated to take roof status into account contribute to a total of 25 percent more downforce compared to the 720S Spider.
A lower and wider front track, bespoke springs and dampers, ultra-light wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, and a recalibrated linked-hydraulic suspension system aid in the 765LT Spider's ability to crush corners. There are also carbon-ceramic brakes coupled with calipers taken from the McLaren Senna. As for the Spider's skeleton, McLaren says the base car's carbon monocoque chassis is so strong, no additional bracing was required when removing the roof.