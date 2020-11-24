The 2021 McLaren Artura Is Woking's First Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid Supercar

Following 2013's limited-edition McLaren P1 and the more recent Speedtail, Woking's first standard hybrid supercar is not a direct replacement of the current V8-powered Sports Series. With a new twin-turbo V6 and hybrid system onboard, the entry-level 2021 McLaren Artura will pack a bigger punch and will be priced accordingly, positioned closer to the Super Series above it.

Giving up on the horsepower-related nomenclature makes sense, knowing how McLaren has already produced a 600LT, a 620R, a 650S, a 675LT, a 720S, and a 765LT. The new Artura's combined output will certainly reach previous Super Series levels, so with the hybrid generation, it was time for a different naming system.

As a bonus, we already have an idea of how the 2021 McLaren Artura will look thanks to its design patents leaking in October, and now we can further analyze what designer Rob Melville's team has come up with above McLaren's compact V6 powertrain. The answer is a Sports Series car that looks like it's already halfway to its inevitable Long Tail form.