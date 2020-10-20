McLaren’s First V6 Hybrid Supercar Leaks Via Patent Images

While developing its ultra-limited Sabre hypercar, McLaren has also been busy fine-tuning its first mass-produced hybrid model, the 2021 supercar they refer to as the High-Performance Hybrid for now. This upcoming entry-level model will feature McLaren's new twin-turbo V6, as well as a battery pack that can provide "medium-range EV-only drive capability." The Sports Series debuted in 2015 with the 570S and will come to an end once the last of the limited-run, GT4-inspired 620R road cars leave the McLaren Production Centre at the end of this year. Its 2021 successor will be positioned higher than the cheapest V8s from Woking today, yet just below the Super Series, which is also bound to go hybrid, along with all future products of McLaren Automotive.

Built around a new carbon fiber tub made at McLaren's shiny composite factory up north in Sheffield, the V6 supercar's exterior will follow an evolutionary route, at least according to these leaked patent images. This hardly comes as a surprise knowing McLaren's approach to design.