Here’s a Peek at McLaren’s First V6 Hybrid Supercar

McLaren has a new lightweight carbon fiber tub produced at a fancy $65 million composite plant near Sheffield as efficiently as possible. Meanwhile, engine partner Ricardo cooked up a new V6 engine for Woking so that McLaren's next-generation lineup can go hybrid in a way that provides its cars with "medium-range EV-only drive capability" as well.

The quite brilliant "entry-level" McLaren Sports Series debuted in 2015 with the 570S and will come to an end once the last of the limited-run, GT4-inspired 620R road cars leave the McLaren Production Centre at the end of this year. The all-new hybrid supercar will sit between the GT and the 720S in the McLaren range, meaning it will be priced more like a $259,000 600LT than the currently cheapest Sports Series cars at just under $200,000.