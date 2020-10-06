Here’s a Peek at McLaren’s First V6 Hybrid Supercar
The new Sports Series model is called the "next-generation" High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) for now.
McLaren has a new lightweight carbon fiber tub produced at a fancy $65 million composite plant near Sheffield as efficiently as possible. Meanwhile, engine partner Ricardo cooked up a new V6 engine for Woking so that McLaren's next-generation lineup can go hybrid in a way that provides its cars with "medium-range EV-only drive capability" as well.
The quite brilliant "entry-level" McLaren Sports Series debuted in 2015 with the 570S and will come to an end once the last of the limited-run, GT4-inspired 620R road cars leave the McLaren Production Centre at the end of this year. The all-new hybrid supercar will sit between the GT and the 720S in the McLaren range, meaning it will be priced more like a $259,000 600LT than the currently cheapest Sports Series cars at just under $200,000.
As you can tell from these teaser images, the High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar is already in its final stages of development, with McLaren all set for a premier in the first half of 2021. Following that, all future cars from Woking will feature hybrid powertrains, possibly aided by a pair of turbochargers.
McLaren, of course, already has experience with hybrid supercars, but only at the highest level. While it's been five years since the 903-horsepower P1 went away, the ultra-futuristic Speedtail is here right now with its 1,035 hp, 250-mph top speed and $2.3 million price tag. Expect the new HPH supercar to take pointers from these models, albeit on a smaller, simpler level given the price difference.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDHow McLaren Builds the Lightest Supercars in Its ClassFerrari, Porsche and Lamborghini just can't match the weight benefits of Woking's carbon fiber monocoque.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Celebrates 1995 Le Mans Dominance With Some Really Out There Senna GTR LMsTwo of the five examples are heading to the USA, including the Gulf car.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren’s Upcoming Hybrid Supercars Will Sit on This Newly Developed Carbon Fiber TubTen years into series production, Woking is introducing its third-generation carbon fiber monocoque.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren's Magnificent Headquarters Are For Sale If You've Got $259 MillionAn HQ worthy of a proper Bond vill-ionaire.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 250-MPH McLaren Speedtail's Batteries Are Sealed in a Unique Oil to Keep Them CoolComplex problems require complex solutions, especially at breakneck speeds.READ NOW