The 2022 McLaren Artura's All-New V6 Is a Wonder in Packaging and Weight-Saving

The 2022 McLaren Artura is notable not just because it's a new McLaren. It represents a new era for McLaren—one of electrification without sacrificing the very thing McLaren is known for: performance. Back in February, we gave you an initial look at the hybrid car's impressive stats. More recently, McLaren shed additional light on the Artura, as well as what powers it. But first, let's back up a bit. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018, the British automaker announced its £1.2 billion ($1.7 billion) Track25 business plan, which included the promise of hybridizing the entire McLaren sports car and supercar range by 2025. Now, three years later, the 2022 McLaren Artura is the first manifestation of that promise.

McLaren

Famously, McLaren unveiled the very exclusive hybrid P1 hypercar at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. Production ran from 2013 to December of 2015 with 375 cars built in total. McLaren revealed during last week's deep dive that planning for the Artura began in 2014 and 2015—well before P1 production had ended. And though it didn't provide the target Artura numbers, I imagine McLaren has plans to build more than 375 of them, considering its $225,000 price tag and placement in the lineup. The Artura is not part of the uber-exclusive Ultimate Series, after all. What it is, though, is the first car to use McLaren's new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture, or MCLA, which is specially designed for hybrid cars. The MCLA is comprised of three main elements: an electrical structure, a chassis structure, and a carbon fiber monocoque. That monocoque itself is made up of more than 500 individual bits of carbon. Like in all road-going McLarens, the monocoque cuts down dramatically on weight while also providing excellent chassis stiffness. You'll also notice the tub lacks a central roof support beam like the 720S's chassis's got, which probably means a convertible version of the Artura is imminent. No guarantees, however!

McLaren