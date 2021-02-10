The New McLaren Artura Hybrid V6 Supercar Is Coming Next Tuesday

Same day as the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3.

By Chris Tsui
YouTube | McLaren Automotive

Hang onto your hats, British supercar enthusiasts, because a new entry-level McLaren supercar is about to arrive. Woking announced that it will unveil its all-new Artura supercar on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:01 p.m. EST, just mere hours after Porsche is scheduled to unveil its new 911 GT3

Using a new hybrid V6 powertrain, the Artura is expected to replace the 570S as the firm's entry-level offering. It'll also mark the debut of the company's new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture. McLaren says all of this culminates in a car boasting "outstanding levels of thrilling performance, driver engagement, and efficiency."

McLaren

To whet our collective appetites, the automaker released a short video teaser that actually reveals quite a bit about the upcoming electrified supercar. It'll definitely debut in green, for starters, but if you freeze-frame on those shots of the digital gauge cluster we also learn that the McLaren Artura will feature a 12-volt battery apparently delivering 20 miles of electric-only range and a V6 redlining close to 8,000 rpm. Performance car and McLaren mainstays like multiple driving modes (Comfort, Sport, and Track), high-mounted dual exhausts, and butterfly doors look like they're sticking around too.

It'll also definitely be styled like a McLaren. Here's what it looks like in the flesh, camouflaged.

McLaren
McLaren

Of course, the Artura isn't the first hybrid-powered McLaren road car as that distinction belongs to the P1. The Artura will, however, be the first non-hypercar McLaren to get electric propulsion and should be a sign of what's to come for the company's future Super Series cars as well.

