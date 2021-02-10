The New McLaren Artura Hybrid V6 Supercar Is Coming Next Tuesday

Hang onto your hats, British supercar enthusiasts, because a new entry-level McLaren supercar is about to arrive. Woking announced that it will unveil its all-new Artura supercar on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:01 p.m. EST, just mere hours after Porsche is scheduled to unveil its new 911 GT3.

Using a new hybrid V6 powertrain, the Artura is expected to replace the 570S as the firm's entry-level offering. It'll also mark the debut of the company's new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture. McLaren says all of this culminates in a car boasting "outstanding levels of thrilling performance, driver engagement, and efficiency."