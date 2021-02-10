The New McLaren Artura Hybrid V6 Supercar Is Coming Next Tuesday

To whet our collective appetites, the automaker released a short video teaser that actually reveals quite a bit about the upcoming electrified supercar. It'll definitely debut in green, for starters, but if you freeze-frame on those shots of the digital gauge cluster we also learn that the McLaren Artura will feature a 12-volt battery apparently delivering 20 miles of electric-only range and a V6 redlining close to 8,000 rpm. Performance car and McLaren mainstays like multiple driving modes (Comfort, Sport, and Track), high-mounted dual exhausts, and butterfly doors look like they're sticking around too.
It'll also definitely be styled like a McLaren. Here's what it looks like in the flesh, camouflaged.