Gasoline Stomps Electricity in Porsche Taycan Turbo S VS. McLaren P1 Drag Race

Manufacturers claim all sorts of wild zero to 62-mile-per-hour times that are rather hard to replicate in the real world on a so-called average morning. What's for sure is that back in 2013, the McLaren P1 appeared as the lightest of the hybrid hypercar trio (think LaFerrari and Porsche 918) as well as the fastest road car Woking had built up until that point. Another attribute of McLarens in general that I can confirm is that they are usually quicker off the line than they should be according to the specs. Clever traction control programming and how the suspension handles the weight transfer can make even an entry-level Sport Series out-drag all-wheel-drive cars that just shouldn't be beaten over such short distances.

McLaren's first Series Production prototype P1, the volcano yellow SP1 signed by designer Frank Shephenson himself is just as much of a weapon as it was at its debut seven years go. Yet while McLaren claims a zero to 62 mph time of 2.8 seconds, Lovecars found that on a dry day and on a slippery surface driven by British GT racer Graham Davidson, it will "only" reach 62 mph in 3.65 seconds.