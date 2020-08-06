The 250-MPH McLaren Speedtail's Batteries Are Sealed in a Unique Oil to Keep Them Cool

The McLaren Speedtail is more than an ordinary hybrid. In fact, it's a parallel hybrid that hides a 1.647-kilowatt-hour capacity, high power-density battery pack and a 300-plus-horsepower electric motor sandwiched between its 4.0-liter V8 and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. What's different about this setup is that because this Ultimate Series uses electrification to be faster in a straight line than any other McLaren, its batteries are permanently immersed in an electrically insulative oil to allow the cells to run harder and for longer.

McLaren went for an electric motor derived from Formula E, which generates more than 308 hp of the Speedtail's total output of 1,055 horsepower. Designed with the help of engineers from sister company McLaren Applied, Woking claims this to be the highest performance installation of an electric motor currently in use on a production road car. The compact unit's power delivery is 8.3kW/kg, while the battery pack's power density is four times that of the cells in the 2013 McLaren P1, providing 5.2kW/kg to achieve that 270kW (308-hp) peak figure in rapid fashion.