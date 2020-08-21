Celebrating Its F1 GTR’s Le Mans Victory, Lanzante Produces 7 ‘LM 25’ McLarens
Everything from the 600LT to the Senna GTR is getting the commemorative treatment, with one unnamed mystery model.
Under the name of Kokusai Kaihatsu Racing and with the since famous Ueno Clinic livery, it was Lanzante Motorsport who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995 with a McLaren F1 GTR driven by JJ Lehto, Masanori Sekiya and Yannick Dalmas. Of the seven F1 GTRs entered, only two failed to finish, while the rest of the fleet finished first, third, fourth, fifth and 13th. To celebrate that achievement, in 1995, McLaren built five F1 LMs for the road (plus the prototype retained), three of which went straight to Brunei.
It's now been 25 years since McLaren's remarkable victory in the GT1 class, and while the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to September with no spectators allowed near it, Lanzante came up with a fitting way to mark their anniversary.
Throwing titanium wheel bolts, gold ceramic-coated exhaust heat shields and exhaust tips, a whole lot of visible carbon bits and power upgrades where possible, Lanzante will build a total of seven LM 25 Editions based on the coupé and spider versions of McLaren’s 600LT and 765LT, Senna and Senna GTR, and a seventh car yet to be announced.
Following Lanzante’s previous P1 LMs in line, these anniversary specials will be roughly 60 pounds lighter than those already track-focused McLarens, costing at least $158,000 over the donor vehicle you park at Dean Lanzante’s doorway. We would expect the pair of Sennas to be a touch more expensive than that.
As you can tell from these renders, all variants will be finished in a shade of “Ueno Grey”, featuring five-spoke carbon fiber wheels (something we know Gordon Murray would never use), gold calipers with red McLaren lettering, acres of Alcantara, gold anodized switches, and ultra-lightweight seats inspired by the F1 GTR’s carbon shells.
Wondering how fast a Lanzante-tweaked Senna GTR could get in what is presumably also a road-converted form? Here’s Kenny Bräck in the P1 LM around the Nürburgring in 2017:
