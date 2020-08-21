Celebrating Its F1 GTR’s Le Mans Victory, Lanzante Produces 7 ‘LM 25’ McLarens

Under the name of Kokusai Kaihatsu Racing and with the since famous Ueno Clinic livery, it was Lanzante Motorsport who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995 with a McLaren F1 GTR driven by JJ Lehto, Masanori Sekiya and Yannick Dalmas. Of the seven F1 GTRs entered, only two failed to finish, while the rest of the fleet finished first, third, fourth, fifth and 13th. To celebrate that achievement, in 1995, McLaren built five F1 LMs for the road (plus the prototype retained), three of which went straight to Brunei.

It's now been 25 years since McLaren's remarkable victory in the GT1 class, and while the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to September with no spectators allowed near it, Lanzante came up with a fitting way to mark their anniversary.