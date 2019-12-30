Powersliding Hero Takes $2M Ferrari Monza SP2 on Snowy Adventure

Can't think of a better way to enjoy a roofless, V-12 Ferrari.

By Jerry Perez
Instagram: Powerslidelover, Nicolodega, Maxige78
Jerry PerezView Jerry Perez's Articles

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love to admire their coveted belongings from a distance, and those who like to get their hands dirty with them. It's safe to say that Instagram user and lucky owner of a Ferrari Monza SP2, Powerslidelover, falls into the latter category.

Footage of the nearly $2,000,000 roofless Ferrari tearing up snowy roads on the Dolomites surfaced on the account over Christmas break, adding to the incredible collection of photos and videos posted by who appears to be a prominent Maranello client.

Powered by a tweaked version of the 6.5-liter V-12 from the already-insane 812Superfast, the Monza SP2 (and its single-seater SP1 sibling) send a staggering 810 horsepower to the rear wheels only. And as you can see, it's hard to control that many Italian ponies even when equipped with the best Pirelli snow-rated tires.

Videos show the SP2 doing a variety of smile-inducing stunts, ranging from snowy burnouts to long, sweeping drifting sessions along Passo Giau, which features many famous driving roads nestled between the Italian and Austrian border. Instagram users Maxige78  and Nicolodega appear to have been traveling along with the powerslide aficionado, as they also uploaded a fair share of cool shots to their respective accounts.

Luckily, these folks aren't the only supercar owners on Earth who enjoy getting down and dirty with their hyper-expensive creations, but it's safe to say that they're part of a rare breed. Most folks with this caliber of machinery love to brag about their hermetically sealed storage facilities rather than how much fun they've had behind the wheel.

You can't take it with ya, so you might as well enjoy it.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ