Thirsty Kids Caught Trashing Ferrari California on the Hook for $6,000 in Damages

Owning an exotic car means you are automatically subject to more attention from the general public than the average Joe. After all, that's kind of the point, right? And while most of the attention you might receive is fairly benign—like someone snapping a photo or saying "daaaaamn" at a stoplight—sometimes a red Italian sports car can call on some less-than-desirable folks. Such is the case of Richard Streep's Ferrari California, which was recently vandalized by some punk kids thirsty for social media attention, and now some of their parents are on the hook for $6,000, according to KFOX14.

When Streep parked his Prancing Horse outside his parents' home in El Paso, Texas, he thought it would be safe for the night. The next morning, however, he found scuffs, dents, and other blemishes on the hood and roof of the car. Reports claim that Streep's family arrived home during the night and saw six to eight people gathering around the car, with a few of them on top of the hood. As soon as the teens caught a glimpse of the homeowners, they jumped in a green Kia Soul and sped away.