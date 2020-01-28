Ferrari's First EV Could Have Quad-Motor All-Wheel-Drive, Patents Suggest

Ferrari's first electric vehicle may be at least two years out, but thanks to newfound patent documents, we might have just learned an important detail about the car's powertrain.

While browsing the European Union Intellectual Property Office's (EUIPO) online patent database, a user of a Porsche Taycan owners' forum stumbled across a document with Ferrari's name on it, along with details of a modular electric powertrain. We've pulled the most important images from the patent filing to share below, and use them to illustrate what we believe Ferrari could be up to.