Ferrari Has an Electric Supercar Patent That Stacks Batteries in a Mid-Engine Setup

The documentation also shows a few loose aesthetic interpretations of what this vehicle might look like, though these are usually not representative of a production model unless the automaker explicitly says so. Vehicle aesthetics are typically patented much closer to a vehicle's reveal date, while mechanical systems like these could be published years before a car hits the streets. Looking closely, the car from the top view has exhaust tips reminiscent of current V8 Ferraris, for instance. It's very likely the aesthetics the automaker lays out in this patent are taken from an existing model.

All of that being said, however, this is still a very interesting development. Before this patent, we knew practically nothing about Ferrari's first electric supercar. We still don't know things like the output of the drivetrain or the size of the batteries, but something is always better than nothing.

The automaker currently makes the hybrid SF90 Stradale, which is bizarrely eligible for a tax credit in the United States, and that car uses a layout that varies considerably from what's displayed in this document. We'll keep an eye out for any other developments before the car launches in 2025, but for now, this is a lot to absorb. Yes, an electric Ferrari is really coming, and yes, it could be a lot like what we're seeing here.

