2020 Toyota C-HR Electric: Battery-Powered City Commuter Takes Aim at US, Chinese Markets

The electric crossover will first debut in China next year.

By James Gilboy
Toyota
James GilboyView James Gilboy's Articles

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Toyota C-HR Electric

Topline: Toyota announced Tuesday at the kickoff of Auto Shanghai that an electric version of its C-HR crossover coupe will launch in China in 2020.

What's New: Nothing about its capabilities. Toyota shared no specifications for the electric C-HR or its China-only twin, the IZOA, built with another of Toyota's local partners. Both share a silhouette and, presumably, will have identical drivetrains, which will consist of an electric motor on the front axle, powered by floor-mounted batteries, as confirmed by the models' first commercial. Based on the fact that the C-HR (and IZOA) are city vehicles, we speculate that these models will not exceed 200 miles of potential range.

We speculate that despite the above commercial showing the C-HR EV to be front-wheel-drive, this could end up being Toyota's chance to offer an all-wheel-drive version of the model in markets such as the United States, using its new electric rear axle as seen on the Prius AWD-E. Toyota has explained that the C-HR sold in the U.S. isn't compatible with AWD, and though the C-HR is sold abroad with AWD, that version is too slow to be attractive to American buyers.

Toyota

2020 Toyota C-HR Electric.

What you Need to Know: Toyota states that the C-HR EV's Chinese market launch in 2020 will mark the start of a global rollout of 10 electric vehicles worldwide in the early 2020s, but it didn't say whether the near-identical C-HR and IZOA EVs count as one or two of said 10. There was also no word as of yet whether the C-HR EV will be sold abroad, so The Drive contacted Toyota regarding its plans for the C-HR EV, and we will update when we receive comment.

By 2030, Toyota hopes to be selling 5.5 million electrified (hybrid, battery, or hydrogen fuel-cell) vehicles each year across the globe. It says the 13 million electrified vehicles that it has sold since the Prius' introduction in 1997 have reduced CO2 emissions by a cumulative 103 million tons.

MORE TO READ