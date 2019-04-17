2020 Toyota C-HR Electric: Battery-Powered City Commuter Takes Aim at US, Chinese Markets

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Toyota C-HR Electric

Topline: Toyota announced Tuesday at the kickoff of Auto Shanghai that an electric version of its C-HR crossover coupe will launch in China in 2020.

What's New: Nothing about its capabilities. Toyota shared no specifications for the electric C-HR or its China-only twin, the IZOA, built with another of Toyota's local partners. Both share a silhouette and, presumably, will have identical drivetrains, which will consist of an electric motor on the front axle, powered by floor-mounted batteries, as confirmed by the models' first commercial. Based on the fact that the C-HR (and IZOA) are city vehicles, we speculate that these models will not exceed 200 miles of potential range.