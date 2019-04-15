VW I.D. Roomzz Electric SUV Makes Worldwide Debut at 2019 Shanghai Auto Show

Volkswagen revealed its upcoming I.D. Roomzz electric SUV at a company-sponsored "Brand SUV Night" ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show. Its newest concept looks to continue the trend of showing off the company's latest-and-greatest approaches to design, technology, and convenience through an approach of originality. The Roomzz features an 82 kWh battery that Volkswagen claims will provide a moderate 280 miles of range from a single charge. The German automaker doesn't want its new EV buyers to suffer range anxiety, so it claims that the Roomzz can be charged from flat to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. Two electric motors power the Roomzz, enabling the SUV to sprint from zero to 60 in just 6.6 seconds with all available torque right from the start. The automaker notes that the EV will continue pulling until 112 miles per hour, where it is then electronically regulated.

via Volkswagen

External styling remains similar to other members of the I.D. family which have been revealed in the past months with sleek, flowing lines across the car that is technologically stimulating both inside and out. Perhaps the most different thing about this particular concept is the rather unusual way that the doors open, similar to the Chrysler Portal concept which debuted in 2017. The interior is a minimalist's dream; a condensed dashboard is clad with displays, extending the driver's intractability to the multifaceted steering wheel and heads-up display. Small lights illuminate the cabin through pinprick-sized holes along the cabin, and a large, spacious glass roof gives a wide-open feeling to passengers.

via Volkswagen