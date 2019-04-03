Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz Crossover Is VW’s Largest Electric Vehicle Yet With Tons of Range

Volkswagen announced Tuesday that it will reveal a new concept vehicle called the I.D. Roomzz later this month at one of China's most important auto shows: Auto Shanghai. Running between April 16 and 24, Auto Shanghai will see Volkswagen's launch of the new, full-size electric crossover concept. Volkswagen says the focus of the I.D. Roomzz concept will be on interior "variability," which will feature "completely new seat configurations, high-quality materials, and customizable light."

Volkswagen AG Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz Concept Rendering

The I.D. Roomzz is Volkswagen's sixth electric vehicle concept, and the fifth of its MEB platform-based designs likely to make production (VW has hinted the delightful I.D. Buggy concept probably won't be built). Volkswagen says that when the I.D. Roomzz reaches Chinese showrooms in 2021, it'll be capable of highly automated, near-autonomous driving. "The I.D. Roomzz shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future," commented Volkswagen's Chief Designer, Klaus Bischoff. "The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural."

Volkswagen AG Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz Concept Rendering