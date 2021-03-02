Beautiful 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Is Going to Fetch at Least Like $10 at Barrett-Jackson

This particular Ferrari has been owned by several different people, as is common with classic cars of this sort. It's been restored once before back in the early 2000s, and it has recently received a fresh engine rebuild by its current owners. It may be an old Ferrari, but look at the pictures. It's as good as new.
It has documentation to prove its provenance, as well as a few other original items of interest like a toolkit—that likely hasn't seen much use—and an original brochure. The car has 60,000 miles, which is actually pretty reasonable for a vehicle like this. Since it's a 1967 model, that adds up to around 1,100 miles per year, so at least somebody has driven the thing and it's not just a static automotive investment.