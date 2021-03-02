Beautiful 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Is Going to Fetch at Least Like $10 at Barrett-Jackson

Sure, it's got a stick shift bolted up to a 300-horsepower quad-cam V12, but its value comes from somewhere else. To put it simply, it's one of the purest-looking sports cars ever built.

The 275 GTB/4 is one of those Ferraris that occasionally fetch seven-figure sums. Back in 2014, one was sold for $27,500,000 at auction, becoming the most expensive Ferrari ever sold. This car was later eclipsed by the current record-holder for the most expensive Ferrari—and indeed the most expensive car—ever, a $48.4 million, 1962 Ferrari GTO which sold at an RM Sotheby's auction back in 2018. The likely astronomical price this 275 will sell for is really only one interesting part of this car, though.

The Scaglietti-built body is mostly steel, but with an aluminum hood, trunk, and doors to keep it light. The aforementioned quad-cam V12 is 3.3-liters and sends power to the rear wheels only via a five-speed manual transaxle. Weighing just 2,866 pounds, 300 horsepower was plenty, and the noise from the tailpipes is certainly better than any radio Ferrari offered at the time. This engine is also part of the car's aesthetic value, as beneath the air cleaner are six two-barrel Weber carburetors to feed all of the hungry cylinders. Nothing like a bunch of Webers to class up an engine bay.