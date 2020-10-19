Goals: Drive Your Ferrari F40 When You Turn 80, Like This Guy

But despite what you might think, Clower didn't just buy the car as something he would enjoy driving. Sure, that was a benefit, but John really bought the F40 in as an investment after seeing his money move up and down in the stock market. Unlike other owners who let their cars sit in a desolate garage, Clower was determined to get out and enjoy his hero ride.

In 2009, Clower began his search for the perfect F40. It took some time before landing on the perfect one, and he even turned down several other examples because they were too low mileage and he wanted something he could drive and not feel bad about. After deciding on his purchase, Clower took delivery of the F40 at Silverstone Circuit where he presented the car with a taste of its future: a hard drive around the race track.

"I've never been on a track day since, because I think they're too expensive for track days," said Clower, recalling that he had to immediately send the F40 out for warranty service following the five laps. "You can have a lot of fun on track days in just a cheap, cheap car."