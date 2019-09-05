1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Once Owned by Elton John Expected to Fetch $585K at Auction

Sir Elton John is known as one of history’s greatest pop stars but as someone who's spent so long at the top, he has also become quite the seasoned car collector. Soon, you’ll be able to bid on one of his former prized possessions as a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona coupe once owned by the legend himself will be hitting the Silverstone Auctions in the coming weeks.

According to the listing and its documentation, John took delivery of this 365 GTB/4 on Aug. 3, 1972, through Maranello Concessionaires Ltd. It’s said to be one of just 158 365 GTB/4s produced in right-hand drive for the U.K. market, and it's supposedly the first Ferrari ever purchased by the celebrity.

He was a bright and blooming talent at the time, allegedly rewarding himself following recent success with his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album at the ripe age of 26. The car reportedly remained in his possession until 1975.