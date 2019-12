Dismantled 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Project Is the Most Extreme Fixer Upper

Perhaps the best part of owning a classic car is the reward you receive after putting in a heap of good old fashioned elbow grease. If you’re looking for the ultimate project of your own, crossing the block at CollectingCars.com is a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona in need of restoration. Sure, with less than 160 of these right-hand-drive examples ever made for the British market, it might seem daunting. But with highly desirable parts like original pop-up headlights all included, it's an opportunity to own one of the most sought-after Ferraris of all time.

As shown in the ad, the car is still very much in the middle of a restoration and will be sold as-is, along with a complete collection of original and new parts. According to the description and judging by the looks of it, the Daytona wearing chassis no. 14273 has lived a rough life. It was ordered in May of 1971 by John Cussins, a renowned hillclimb racer and sports car enthusiast, who preferred it come in Ferrari’s silver Argento Auteuil hue with black Connolly leather. The initial sale price clocked in at £9,101 or, when converted, about $22,020.21 in 1971's money. Adjusted for inflation, that's about equal to $139,846.28.