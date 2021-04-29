That Time GM Stuck a Ferrari V12 in a Pontiac Firebird and Called it a Concept Car

When Motor Trend had the privilege to drive the car back in 2006—fifteen years ago, now—the author claimed that "the Pegasus accelerates like a Ferrari Daytona with an extra passenger aboard" which doesn't really say much if you've never driven a 365 GTB/4, but in a nutshell, it was quick. It had 4.10 gears, a power to weight ratio roughly similar to other muscle cars of the same era, but most importantly, it sounded like an Italian thoroughbred. There are, unfortunately, no videos of it running online, so we can't share with you what it actually sounds like.

But whether or not we can hear it run is irrelevant, because this is one of those rare concept cars that never saw the crusher. Mitchell willed it back to GM when he died in 1988, the car was restored at some point after that, and today it resides in GM's Heritage Center, a museum-quality piece for all to see and enjoy.

There will never be another Firebird concept car from GM due to Pontiac's untimely demise, but even if the brand was still around, it's unlikely it would be stuffing a Ferrari V12 into any flashy new concept it revealed. That strange and singular privilege is and will always be reserved for the Pegasus.

