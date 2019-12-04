Ariel Nomad-Inspired Crosskart Is a $2,200 Hooning Gift for the Holidays

Both trim levels—Arrow 150 and 200—offer four-stroke, single-cylinder engines, with respective displacements of 149 and 169 cc. These produce 6.8 and 7.5 pound-feet of torque respectively, giving the Arrow about as much grunt as your typical rental kart . Power goes to the rear wheels through a CVT automatic with forward and reverse, the latter of which will sound like a luxury to anyone who's ever jammed a cheap, one-speed kart into a tire wall.

Whether or not you fiddle with the Arrow's 35-mph limiter, you'll get good use out of its brakes, which are unusually fancy for a crosskart in this price range. Instead of the cable-actuated rear-axle brake standard to most entry-level karts, the Arrow has hydraulic disc brakes on both axles. If those don't stop you quickly enough, well... that's what its bucket seats, four-point harnesses, and roll hoops are for.

If you know what's good for you, though, you won't push the Taotao too hard and rely on these budget-focused safety features. The company may or may not be the best with quality control, and given its relative low price, we wouldn't trust the structural integrity of these things further than we can throw them.

Arrows seem to normally retail for $2,200 online, though some dealers appear to be going as low as $1,850 in the wake of Black Friday sales. Those who buy a Taotao Arrow as a holiday gift to go with their Hellcat Reindeer onesie should keep two things in mind: It's only rated for 330 pounds, so not quite sturdy enough for two adults, and with how big it is, the amount of wrapping paper you'll need to conceal it is impractical, to say the least.

