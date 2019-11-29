$24,000 Will Get You This Adorable Lada 2021 Race Car With a Lancia Integrale Engine

This unique bargain of a Lada race car could be yours for not much more than the price of a new Toyota Corolla, but you'll have to go to Lithuania to get it. It might be worth the trip for the right person, however, because the little Russian car is sporting an iconic and powerful Italian engine that's made it all kinds of feisty.

The $24,229 price tag on Race Cars Direct is a small sum when you consider everything that went into building it. This car has underpinnings from a BMW 3 Series e36 and a turbocharged 2.0-liter Lancia Integrale engine. The Italian motor is said to make over 400 horsepower and has only done around 186 miles on the race track. It looks the business, too, with big, boxy flares covering the 17-inch wheels.