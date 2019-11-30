You Can Get a Major Bargain on This Wrecked Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera
But with damage "all over" and unknown mechanical issues, you'd better be brave to tackle this project.
Do you have thousands of dollars lying around with nowhere to spend it? Do you love uncertainty when you go to start your car in the morning? If the answer to either of those questions is “yes,” you might be rewarded with a fixer-upper bargain in this 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera. It’s up for auction on Copart with a salvage title right now, but it's a long way from any exotic car you'll see cruising the streets.
Exterior damage is listed only as “ALL OVER,” with secondary damage being noted in the mechanicals, though we don’t have any details on what exactly is needed. The interior appears to be dirty, but complete and in decent shape, although there’s no telling how well the Italian electronics have aged after the wreck and subsequent insurance impound.
The Superleggera was a lightweight and more powerful car than the standard Gallardo. It used carbon fiber throughout to reduce its curb weight and was the lightest road-going model in the Lamborghini line at the time, weighing just 2,954 pounds. The Superleggera was powered by a 5.2-liter V-10 that produced 562 horsepower, which was good enough to push the car to a 0-62 mph time of just 3.2 seconds, though this Lambo isn’t going anywhere near its original 204 mph top speed in its current condition.
Even with a salvage title and 41,511 miles on the odometer, the Gallardo is still—at least theoretically—worth a pretty penny. Farmers Insurance is selling the car and paid out a settlement of $133,725 to the previous owner, though it’s worth noting that even pristine models aren’t being sold for that price on duPont Registry. The current bid is just $39,000 on Copart and the car is listed for sale on bidgodrive for $73,000, so there’s plenty of room to get a bargain if you’re willing to take the risk on a beat up, high-mileage Lamborghini.
