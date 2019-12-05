Nurburgring Monopoly Is the Latest and Greatest Source of Gearhead Family Fun

This Christmas, Chanukah, or Winter Solstice Feast, you might find the Nürburgring laid out on your kitchen table. As cool as it'd be if it were a custom slot car track, it's actually a lower-octane form of indoor fun: A Monopoly board.

Germany's most famous racetrack is the subject of the latest themed Monopoly edition, with the circuit announcing its release via social media on Thursday. Rather than skipping through Mediterranean and Tennessee Avenue for a chance at snagging Boardwalk for yourself, you'll go flat through the Green Hell's famous corners Bergwerk and Flugplatz on your way to the board's (and track's) crown jewel, Karussell.