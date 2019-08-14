For Sale: Arno XI Italian Racing Boat Powered by Ferrari V-12 Formula 1 Engine

One of the most significant vehicles in the history of boat racing is coming up for sale. It's called the Arno XI, and not only is it the world's only Ferrari-powered racing boat, but it's also still a record-holder after 66 years. Arno XI's existence is attributed to Achille Castoldi, a maritime racer who had been chasing waterborne speed records since 1940. Twelve years later, Castoldi decided he wanted to beat the speed record for 800-kilogram (1,764-pound) watercraft. He commissioned one Cantieri Timossi to build a hydroplane out of hardwood and finish the resulting boat in mahogany and Rosso Corsa paint. Power, Castoldi planned, was to come from a 4.5-liter "Lampredi" Ferrari V-12, but as soon as Enzo Ferrari heard of Castoldi's plans, he decided to lend his fellow racer a hand.

Instead of shipping Castoldi a spare Lampredi engine and calling it a day, Sports Car Digest reports that the engine Ferrari sent Castoldi was none other than that which won Scuderia Ferrari its first-ever championship Grand Prix. Ferrari's chief engineer Stefano Meazza traveled with the engine to Castoldi, whom Meazza decided would need still more power. By the time Meazza was done amplifying the already potent Ferrari V-12, the "Lampredi" engine was almost unrecognizable. Twin superchargers fed a pair of four-barrel Weber carburetors, which spat ethanol into cylinders whose compression ratio was almost doubled, and whose ignition came from two magneto-powered spark plugs per cylinder.

