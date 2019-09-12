Ferrari Vows to Keep the V-12 Engine Alive as Long as It Possibly Can

With ever-increasing emission restrictions being put in place by environmental agencies around the world, automakers have had to adapt their product strategies in order to comply with new laws and enjoy trouble-free operations. One automaker currently trying to remain true to its values while satisfying all requirements is Ferrari, who recently promised to fight for the future of its iconic V-12 engine.

The Drive was present at the introduction of Maranello's newest V-12-powered convertible supercar, the 790-horsepower 812 GTS, where Ferrari Chief Technology Officer Michael Hugo Leiters claimed the famed automaker was doing everything it can to keep the V-12 alive.

"The [emmission] challenges are always getting more and more complicated, but we will fight for it," said Leiters.