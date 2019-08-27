Pagani Will Keep Using V-12 Engines Until 2026, EV Already in the Works

The Pagani Huayra has been in production for seven years now, and for those worrying that the arrival of its successor will mark the end of V-12 hypercars from Pagani, its founder recently claimed that the brand's iconic turbo 12-cylinder engine will soldier on until 2026.

Speaking to Autocar, head honcho Horacio Pagani said that work is underway on the company's Huayra sequel and that it'll definitely get another twin-turbo V-12 from Mercedes-AMG, which will be used well into the next decade.

"This next model will have a similar philosophy [with the Huayra]," said Pagani. "It will have a traditional combustion engine, a new-generation Mercedes-AMG V-12 twin-turbo. We have a very close relationship with Mercedes already and this new V-12 engine will be homologated until 2026." The car is internally known as the C10 and is scheduled to debut in 2022.

However, the boutique Italian automaker also sees the writing on the wall in regards to electrification and admits it's already working on an all-electric hypercar that'll sit on a modified C10 platform. "The C10 will have a regular V-12 but, at the same time, there will be a full-electric vehicle," Horacio said. "It is not going to be exactly the same platform. It will be modified."