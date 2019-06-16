Listen to Over 40 Pagani Zonda and Huayra Supercars Storm the Historic Monza Circuit

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the beautiful Pagani Zonda, and Pagani is celebrating as only the Italian hypercar producer can. Pagani owners from all over the world we’re invited to attend a track day at the Autodromo di Monza dubbed Pagani Open Day 2019, which is both the largest and the fastest exhibition of the brand to date.

Youtube channel Belgian-Motorsport captured the event on film, which resulted in more than 40 Paganis turning out not only to sit on display in Monza's paddock, but get out on track for some hot laps. Every member of the Pagani model family showed up, from the first production model, the C12 (the silver example of which is Chassis 001) to the new Huayra Roadster. Other favorites included the one-of-five Zonda Cinque, the $17.5 million Zonda HP Barchetta, and the track-only Zonda Revolucion. Even a few Mercedes-AMG GT's were allowed on track to drive with their AMG-powered cousins.

Most of the modern art pieces on wheels putter around the circuit at a modest pace, and understandably so, but watching (and listening to) the more hardcore Zonda R's and Huayra BC's at full chat is as good as it gets.