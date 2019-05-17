Watch the Mighty McLaren Senna Reach 204 MPH on an Airport Runway

With very wealthy and lucky McLaren Senna owners finally taking delivery of their precious supercars, some new and exciting content has surfaced on the web. Adding to the mix is this new YouTube video of a top speed run, just to see if it lives up to its manufacturer’s claimed top speed rating of 208 to 211 mph.

The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in West Palm Beach, Florida features a 2.3-mile straight built on a former 3.2-mile long airplane runway. And recently, a McLaren Senna was given the opportunity to test its top speed.

The test run took place early in the morning with ambient temperatures measuring in at 78 degrees Fahrenheit on the thermometer, with moderate humidity and a dew point temperature of 72 degrees. All of which seems like the typical, humid weather you’d expect to experience in Central Florida. But when it comes to top speed runs, all the details for the testing conditions can make all the difference with the final result.

Powering the 2,850-pound McLaren Senna is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, good for 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. With a seven-speed automatic transmission, 60 miles per hour from a standstill takes only 2.8 seconds while the sprint to 124 takes only 6.8. McLaren also says the Senna can devour the quarter mile in just 9.9 seconds. Impressive figures, even for a car meant to pay tribute to the greatest Formula One driver in all of history.

Does the McLaren Senna achieve its claimed top speed? Well, not quite as Johnny Bohmer Racing was only able to top out the Senna at just 204 mph. Some believe that's due the drag caused by the giant rear-wing meant to provide downforce in the corners. Nonetheless, you can watch the attempt below.