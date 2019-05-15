The New McLaren GT Is a 203-MPH British Bomber With a Cashmere Interior

There's no automaker doing things quite like McLaren these days. As the old guard plays shell games with recycled models and dabble in SUVs, the mad hatters in Woking are busy crafting new supercars for bedroom posters the world over. This is the new McLaren GT—and with a 612-hp twin-turbo V-8, an optional cashmere interior, and a capacious cargo hold, it's just asking to blast across continents.

McLaren teased the new GT by promising a car with "Speedtail DNA" and the best power-to-weight ratio in the luxury grand touring class. Though some anticipated trickle-down technology from the company's $2.25 million hypercar, those genes influenced the look of the GT more than anything else. Speedtail-esque touches like its streamlined front end and airy cabin are mixed with classic grand touring traits like those massive rear fenders to great effect.