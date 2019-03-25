McLaren Trademark Filing Hints New Mid-Engined Grand Tourer Might Be Called 'GTZ'

Specifications for the grand tourer aren't yet available, but McLaren says information on the car—including its name—will arrive in the coming months. McLaren guaranteed that the car will "share its DNA" with the more limited, 1,035-horsepower Speedtail hypercar, whose signature feature is its central driving position and three-abreast seating. What little we've seen of the car in the above trailer suggests that this grand tourer could share the Speedtail's central driving position, and though the car shown may just be a right-hand-drive prototype (as is standard in McLaren's home of Britain), the car is driving on the right side of the road, whereas Britain drives on the left.

All will be made clear when McLaren decides it's time to confirm details of its new model. Nevertheless, The Drive contacted McLaren for a statement on whether the GTZ name will be used on this grand tourer, and we will update when we receive comment.