McLaren’s Upcoming Million-Dollar Speedster Will Be Its Lightest Road Car Ever
McLaren is only making 399 of them, so if you're itching for an open-cockpit thrill-mobile, you best get in line.
McLaren had already confirmed to The Drive last month that the company was talking to potential customers about a new open-cockpit, two-seat Ultimate Series model to take on the Ferrari Monza SP2. Now, the British supercar firm is making it official, confirming the model's existence and releasing a teaser image at this week's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Set to debut in late 2020, the unnamed McLaren speedster will be limited to 399 cars and carry a price tag somewhere between the $958,966 Senna and the $2.55 million Speedtail. While the former's talents lie on the track and the latter is made for ludicrous straight-line speed, the new car will apparently deliver massive doses of "road-focused driving pleasure and an unrivaled sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment"—just as the previous rumors predicted.
Judging from the teased profile view, its design looks a bit like a 720S Spider with its windshield taken off and drizzled with a bit of Ultimate Series special sauce. It'll be powered by "a version" of McLaren's existing twin-turbo V-8, use the company's trademark carbon fiber construction and, get this, be the lightest McLaren road car to date. Who knew roofs and glass weighed so much?
Per McLaren boss Mike Flewitt, "At McLaren Automotive we are consistently pushing the boundaries to deliver the purest and most engaging driving experience whether for the road or track. Our two current Ultimate Series cars, the Senna and Speedtail, offer unique and distinct driving experiences. Now this new addition to the Ultimate Series, an open-cockpit roadster, will take road-focused driving pleasure to new levels."
- RELATEDMcLaren to Build $1.9M Open-Cockpit Speedster to Rival Ferrari Monza SP2McLaren confirmed that it's already speaking to potential clients about the new Ultimate Series car.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 McLaren 600LT Spider Review: The British Are Coming, The British Are ComingHeads up, old guard—McLaren is playing for keeps.READ NOW
- RELATED$2.3M McLaren Speedtail Hypercar Caught Driving on Public Roads Outside Company HQLook at the tail on this baby.READ NOW
- RELATEDOne-of-Two, Road-Legal McLaren F1 LM-Spec Headed to Auction, Could Fetch $23MThis insanely rare hypercar features a 680-hp V-12 engine and race-proven high downforce kit, making it the king of road-going F1s.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW M5 Wagon With McLaren F1 Engine Has Been Secretly Stored for Decades: ReportThe public has never seen this 618-horsepower wagon, which was described by McLaren's former road car director as "an outrageous thing."READ NOW