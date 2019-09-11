Ferrari Boss Claims Maranello Will Always Deliver 'One Car Less Than Market Demand'

When it comes to handling its business affairs and client relations, Ferrari always enjoyed a supreme level of autonomy from its corporate parent Fiat. But now that the famous Maranello outfit is a publicly-traded company, it must answer to its shareholders if it wants to extend the wave of success it's enjoyed the last few years. To most automakers, this would be a call to double-down and meet customer demand, but to Ferrari, it actually means the opposite. During The Drive's recent visit to Universo Ferrari for the unveiling of the F8 Tributo Spider and 812 GTS, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera voiced the automaker's strategy for increasing shareholder value without watering down the brand.

"Ferrari focuses on exclusivity, and sometimes this means making customers wait for their car—to dream about their car," said Galliera. "They will enjoy it more [when they receive it]." "Q4 [2018] was one of the healthiest periods of the company, with a healthy waiting list—perhaps almost too healthy," he added. While explaining Ferrari's strategy of being unpredictable and exclusive, Galliera quoted company founder Enzo Ferrari, who oftentimes boasted that "Ferrari will always deliver one car less than the market demand."

