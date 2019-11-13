Curvaceous Ferrari Roma Revealed as Sleek Super Grand Tourer With 611 HP
It's the fifth and final addition to Ferrari's lineup overhaul, joining the F8 Tributo and Spider, SF90 Stradale, and 812 GTS.
Ferrari held a private event in the heart of Rome Wednesday to reveal the final addition to its five-model overhaul plan: the all-new and curvaceous Roma two-plus-two coupe. Named after Italy’s capital city, it’s essentially the coupe version of the Portofino that we’ve been waiting for.
The Ferrari Roma follows in the footsteps of the F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale, F8 Tributo Spider, and 812 GTS as the last Prancing Horse reveal of 2019. Featuring a design meant to summon "La Nuova Dolce Vita," or "the sweet new life," the exotic introduces a new aesthetic direction for Ferrari's sports grand tourers. Measuring in at a tick over 183 inches long, 77.7 inches wide, and 51.2 inches tall, the Roma essentially bears a slightly longer footprint than its drop-top sibling but with a tick less height and width.
Under its long, swooping hood sits the same four-time International Engine of the Year award winner as the Portofino. That means a 90-degree, 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8, but uprated to thrust out 611 raging Italian stallions, which peak at 5,750 rpm and remain constant all the way to the engine's redline of 7,500 rpm. Its 560 pound-feet of torque, meanwhile, peaks at 3,000 rpm. All in all, that's about 60 more horses than the Portofino, as long as you fill up with 98-octane as indicated by the spec sheet’s fine print.
The same eight-speed dual-clutch automatic first introduced in the SF90 Stradale delivers power to the rear wheels, resulting in a 0-60 sprint of around 3.4 seconds, while 120 miles per hour happens in just 9.3. Top speed isn’t confirmed, but the engineers claim that the Roma is capable of doing at least 198 mph flat-out in the right conditions.
On the inside, the Roma features a twin-pod cockpit design with a high center console, followed by a contoured dashboard that cocoons both the driver and the passenger. The center stack also appears completely reworked, transitioning away from the floating center console design from the outgoing generation of cars.
Ferrari hasn’t announced official pricing and availability but given the car’s size and packaging that’s similar to the Portofino, it’s safe to say that the Roma sits in the lineup as the company’s new entry-level coupe.
The Portofino’s MSRP stamps the Monroney at around $215,000, so we’d bet the Roma’s price is likely to be within that neighborhood.
- RELATEDFerrari Is Launching 5 Cars in 2019 That Aren't Crossovers: ReportThey will all either succeed current models or occupy entirely new slots in Ferrari's lineup.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ferrari Portofino in Portofino: Maranello's Drop-Top GT Proves Itself on an Italian Road TripWith a 591-hp, twin-turbo V-8 and a 199-mph top speed, Ferrari's practical GT convertible swallows luggage and roads alike.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast: A 789-hp Rock Opera in ItalyWatch as we drive history's fastest production Ferrari in and around Maranello.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo First Drive Review: A Star Is BornFerrari set out to build a better 488 GTB, and created one of its best cars this century. Is it the last of its kind?READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's Everything You Need to Know About the Ferrari SF90 Stradale's Trick V-8 Hybrid PowertrainThe SF90 Stradale is Maranello's first-ever plug-in hybrid model and features the most powerful production V-8 from Ferrari.READ NOW