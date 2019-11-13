Curvaceous Ferrari Roma Revealed as Sleek Super Grand Tourer With 611 HP

Ferrari held a private event in the heart of Rome Wednesday to reveal the final addition to its five-model overhaul plan: the all-new and curvaceous Roma two-plus-two coupe. Named after Italy’s capital city, it’s essentially the coupe version of the Portofino that we’ve been waiting for.

The Ferrari Roma follows in the footsteps of the F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale, F8 Tributo Spider, and 812 GTS as the last Prancing Horse reveal of 2019. Featuring a design meant to summon "La Nuova Dolce Vita," or "the sweet new life," the exotic introduces a new aesthetic direction for Ferrari's sports grand tourers. Measuring in at a tick over 183 inches long, 77.7 inches wide, and 51.2 inches tall, the Roma essentially bears a slightly longer footprint than its drop-top sibling but with a tick less height and width.