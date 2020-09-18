‘9.5 Out of 10’: Why Ex-Ferrari Designer Frank Stephenson Loves the New Roma

While moving on from its previous hatchback, the GTC4Lusso, Ferrari introduced a radically new design language with the Roma, its 611-horsepower dream turismo. Building on the legacy of the classic Pininfarina GTs of the 1960s, Ferrari created a car that's unmistakably a product of Maranello and fittingly named after the Italian capital as such. Now, former Ferrari designer Frank Stephenson is here to explain why what's essentially the coupé version of the Portofino is a 9.5 out of 10 in his book.

The Roma traded Ferrari's previously rather aggressive lines for a cleaner, much more sensual look. The twin-turbo V8 gran turismo features a curved, yet much less pronounced grille design that's also body-colored for the first time. While still playful with its shrinking openings, the Roma's grille stays almost hidden compared to previous Ferrari air intakes. It also reduces drag, something further improved by the Roma's flush door handles.